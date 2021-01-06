American Eagle Outfitters Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 32,216 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 190% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,108 call options.

NYSE:AEO opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.40.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 603.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,837,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,833,000 after buying an additional 3,292,192 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth $19,075,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,203,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,995,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,536,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

