Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

Get Forterra alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Forterra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Forterra in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Forterra in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Friday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Forterra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.45.

Shares of NASDAQ FRTA opened at $17.49 on Monday. Forterra has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.36.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Forterra had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $457.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Forterra will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $2,566,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRTA. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Forterra in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Forterra in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Forterra by 69.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Forterra by 123.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Forterra by 219.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

Further Reading: Dogs of the Dow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forterra (FRTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.