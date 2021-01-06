California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “California Water Service Group is the publicly traded water utility in the United States, providing high- quality utility services to the millions of people in the communities through six subsidiaries: California Water Service (Cal Water), Hawaii Water Ser vice Company, Inc. (Hawaii Water), New Mexico Water Service Company (New Mexico Water), Washington Water Ser vice Company (Washington Water), CWS Utility Services (CWSUS), and HWS Utility Services (HWSUS). Cal Water, Hawaii Water, New Mexico Water, and Washington Water provide regulated water and wastewater utility services, while CWSUS and HWSUS conduct the Company’s non-regulated business, which includes providing billing, water quality testing, and water and wastewater system operations and management services to cities and other companies. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

NYSE:CWT opened at $53.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.85. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $57.36.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. California Water Service Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,237 shares of company stock worth $115,144 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,484,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,381,000 after purchasing an additional 371,489 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 636,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 260,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,307,000 after acquiring an additional 101,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 253,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 247,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 14,868 shares in the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

