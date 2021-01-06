Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CINEMARK HOLDINGS Is a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry.Cinemark operates 408 theatres and 4,657 screens in 38 states in the United States and internationally in 12 countries, mainly in Mexico, South and Central America. “

Get Cinemark alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CNK. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cinemark from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Loop Capital downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.42.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $16.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.59. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $34.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.60 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cinemark will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,109.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $41,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 434.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 93.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cinemark (CNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.