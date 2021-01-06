Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $15.64 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.86 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 360,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 135,124 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 534,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 34,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

