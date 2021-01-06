SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) PT Raised to $44.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SMART Global from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $39.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.97. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $40.82. The firm has a market cap of $980.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -565.14 and a beta of 0.87.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $291.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SMART Global will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other SMART Global news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $104,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 49,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $1,485,341.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,904.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,816,122 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 267,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 47,884 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in SMART Global by 50.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 17,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SMART Global by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 319.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 67,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 2nd quarter worth $360,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

