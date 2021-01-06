Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DLNG. TheStreet raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Dynagas LNG Partners from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Dynagas LNG Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.63.

Shares of DLNG stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.46 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) by 145.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,692 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of Dynagas LNG Partners worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

