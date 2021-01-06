China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CEA. BidaskClub cut shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. China Eastern Airlines has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of China Eastern Airlines stock opened at $22.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.21. China Eastern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.46. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that China Eastern Airlines will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in China Eastern Airlines by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 34,809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Eastern Airlines (CEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.