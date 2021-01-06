$90.61 Million in Sales Expected for Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) will report sales of $90.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $99.56 million. Diamond S Shipping posted sales of $186.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full year sales of $596.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $584.03 million to $605.44 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $537.07 million, with estimates ranging from $501.20 million to $590.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Diamond S Shipping.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $112.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.13 million. Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 15.49%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DSSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Diamond S Shipping from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub cut Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Diamond S Shipping from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 37.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Diamond S Shipping stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.45. Diamond S Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product carriers.

