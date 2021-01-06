BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) and Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Critical Review

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) and Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BioHiTech Global and Aspen Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioHiTech Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aspen Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

BioHiTech Global currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 230.58%. Aspen Group has a consensus target price of $14.20, indicating a potential upside of 40.87%. Given BioHiTech Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BioHiTech Global is more favorable than Aspen Group.

Profitability

This table compares BioHiTech Global and Aspen Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioHiTech Global -247.02% -1,749.63% -17.37% Aspen Group -14.06% -11.93% -7.59%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of BioHiTech Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of Aspen Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.9% of BioHiTech Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Aspen Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioHiTech Global and Aspen Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioHiTech Global $4.22 million 6.70 -$7.62 million N/A N/A Aspen Group $49.06 million 5.02 -$5.66 million ($0.24) -42.00

Aspen Group has higher revenue and earnings than BioHiTech Global.

Volatility & Risk

BioHiTech Global has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspen Group has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aspen Group beats BioHiTech Global on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. The company also markets Revolution Series Digesters, an aerobic digestion technology solution for the disposal of food waste at the point of generation; and High Efficiency Biological Treatment Resource Recovery Technology to process waste at the municipal or enterprise level. In addition, it offers BioHiTech Cloud and Cirrus mobile applications for digester customers. Its principal customers include producers of food waste. The company serves healthcare, grocery, prison, retail food service, and hospitality industries, as well as food distributors, governments, conference centers, municipalities and academic institutions, stadiums. BioHiTech Global, Inc. is headquartered in Chestnut Ridge, New York.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc., an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies. As of April 30, 2020, it had 11,444 degree-seeking students enrolled. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

