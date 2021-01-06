Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.91 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to announce $9.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.78 billion. Abbott Laboratories posted sales of $8.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year sales of $33.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.69 billion to $33.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $38.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.20 billion to $38.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Abbott Laboratories.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.82.

ABT stock opened at $110.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $115.14. The firm has a market cap of $195.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.44, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,698 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 19,923 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.