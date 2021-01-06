H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HLUYY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. H. Lundbeck A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

OTCMKTS:HLUYY opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average is $33.71. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $44.60.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

