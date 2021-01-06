DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DASH. 140166 initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $144.43 on Monday. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $135.38 and a 1-year high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

