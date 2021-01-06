The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $99.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Progressive from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays began coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.85.

The Progressive stock opened at $96.95 on Monday. The Progressive has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.48.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Progressive will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total value of $275,729.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,840.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $317,414.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,751 shares of company stock worth $5,407,852 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,213,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,049 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,703,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,295 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,785 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,503,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,641,000 after acquiring an additional 66,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,128,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,200,000 after acquiring an additional 668,126 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

