Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $88.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 26.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.52.

Shares of MS opened at $69.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $70.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,020,298 shares of company stock worth $998,009 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $19,754,000. BP PLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 197.9% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 342,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,555,000 after buying an additional 227,532 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 303.8% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 16.4% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 67,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $11,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

