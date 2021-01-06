The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $362.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $262.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.86.

GS opened at $270.93 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $273.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.61 and its 200-day moving average is $213.09. The company has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

