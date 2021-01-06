The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $362.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.61% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $262.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.86.
GS opened at $270.93 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $273.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.61 and its 200-day moving average is $213.09. The company has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.
