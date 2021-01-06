Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GNTY. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Guaranty Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $339.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.42. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.41.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.80 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 13.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $345,384.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Bunch acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.93 per share, for a total transaction of $144,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,070. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,291 shares of company stock worth $295,361 and have sold 21,625 shares worth $642,801. Insiders own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 7.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $394,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 127.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 73.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

