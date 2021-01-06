Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Stock Price Up 1%

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF)’s share price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $160.41 and last traded at $160.41. Approximately 2,395 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.75.

SSLLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Siltronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Siltronic has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.06.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

