Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABNB. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.48.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $148.30 on Monday. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

