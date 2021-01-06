IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) Shares Up 0.7%

IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.04 and last traded at $32.03. 1,067 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.82.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,942 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.60% of IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

