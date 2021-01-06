Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.54. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.84.

About Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF)

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

