Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) Stock Price Up 13.4%

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) shares rose 13.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 15,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 8,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.62.

About Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:IMQCF)

Colonial is a Spanish listed REIT company (SOCIMI), leader in the European Prime office market with presence in the main business areas of Barcelona, Madrid and Paris with a prime office portfolio of more than one million of sqm of GLA and assets under management with a value of more than Â12bn.

