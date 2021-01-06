Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) traded up 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. 10,102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 45,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.

About Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF)

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

