Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.48.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $148.30 on Monday. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

