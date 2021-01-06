Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €100.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) has been given a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.09% from the company’s previous close.

SAF has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €112.27 ($132.09).

Get Safran SA (SAF.PA) alerts:

EPA SAF opened at €116.40 ($136.94) on Monday. Safran SA has a 1-year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1-year high of €92.36 ($108.66). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €119.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is €100.61.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran SA (SAF.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran SA (SAF.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.