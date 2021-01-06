Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €60.40 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) received a €60.40 ($71.06) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 54.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €49.49 ($58.23).

FRE stock opened at €38.98 ($45.86) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €37.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is €39.27. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

