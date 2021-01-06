DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50 operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $39.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DraftKings from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $47.58 on Monday. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.93.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.66 million. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $78,579,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $753,034,000. Raine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $722,269,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,269,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,977,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,197,000 after acquiring an additional 298,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

