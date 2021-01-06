Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

CYRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Shares of CYRX opened at $50.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.13. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $63.36.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,111,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,908,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Cryoport by 100.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 690,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,706,000 after acquiring an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Cryoport during the second quarter worth $6,379,000. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cryoport during the third quarter worth $9,480,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 2,518.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 186,769 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 179,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

