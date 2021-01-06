FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FedNat Holding Company operates as a holding company. It provides insurance underwriting, distribution, claims processing and premium financing services through its subsidiaries. The company underwrites non-standard and standard personal automobile insurance and mobile home property and casualty insurance. FedNat Holding Company, formerly known as Federated National Holding Company, is based in Florida, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of FedNat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of FNHC opened at $5.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.87. FedNat has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $95.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.56 million. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedNat will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Hale Partnership Fund, L.P. bought 51,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $258,711.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 58,794 shares of company stock worth $297,739 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of FedNat by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FedNat by 7.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in FedNat by 6.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FedNat by 1.5% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 121,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in FedNat by 22.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, Texas, and Alabama. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

