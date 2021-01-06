Wells Fargo & Company Lowers First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) to Equal Weight

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $41.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $39.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FIBK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

FIBK opened at $40.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.35. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.13.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $72,081.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,221 shares in the company, valued at $168,375.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,807 shares of company stock valued at $4,349,221. 21.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 102.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 169.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 13.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

