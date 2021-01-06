Lake Street Capital Increases CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Price Target to $13.00

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 281.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

CTIC stock opened at $3.41 on Monday. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.89.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Equities research analysts predict that CTI BioPharma will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Caxton Corp raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 596.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 4,313,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after buying an additional 3,694,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

