Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) PT Lowered to $15.00

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 84.73% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th.

NASDAQ ETON opened at $8.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.19. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market cap of $196.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of ($0.16) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 million. On average, research analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $2,800,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETON. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 470.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 26,980 shares in the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia.

