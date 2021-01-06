(BIOX) & Its Peers Financial Comparison

(NYSE: BIOX) is one of 8,327 publicly-traded companies in the “” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get alerts:

This table compares and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N/A N/A N/A Competitors -738.39% -25.22% -20.20%

59.1% of shares of all “” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 0 0 0 0 N/A Competitors 7164 33474 43266 837 2.45

As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 17.38%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio N/A N/A N/A Competitors $27.40 billion $1.61 billion 12.38

‘s peers have higher revenue and earnings than .