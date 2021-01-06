Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) versus AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Financial Analysis

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) and AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Airbus and AMS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airbus 2 5 5 0 2.25 AMS 1 1 5 0 2.57

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Airbus shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Airbus and AMS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airbus -11.39% -27.79% -0.78% AMS 13.58% 16.00% 6.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Airbus and AMS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airbus $78.94 billion 1.10 -$1.53 billion $1.28 21.63 AMS $2.09 billion 3.04 $331.72 million N/A N/A

AMS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Airbus.

Risk and Volatility

Airbus has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMS has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AMS beats Airbus on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells civil and military helicopters; and offers helicopter related services. The Airbus Defence and Space segment designs, develops, delivers, and supports military aircraft, such as combat, mission, transport, and tanker aircraft; and offers unmanned aerial systems and their associated services. It also provides civil and defense space systems for telecommunications, earth observations, navigation, science, and orbital systems; missile systems; and missile and space launcher systems, as well as services around data processing from platforms, secure communication, and cyber security. The company was formerly known as Airbus Group SE and changed its name to Airbus SE in April 2017. Airbus SE was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Leiden, the Netherlands.

About AMS

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building. The company also provides light detection and ranging, a sensing technology for remote object detection and ranging using a light source and receiver. The company was formerly known as austriamicrosystems AG and changed its name to ams AG in May 2012. ams AG is headquartered in PremstÃ¤tten, Austria.

