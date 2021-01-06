$4.75 Billion in Sales Expected for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) will post $4.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BCE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.81 billion and the lowest is $4.68 billion. BCE posted sales of $4.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BCE will report full year sales of $17.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.33 billion to $17.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.74 billion to $18.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. BCE has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $49.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in BCE by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in BCE during the third quarter worth $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 46.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 16.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

