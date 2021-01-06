Zacks Investment Research Lowers CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) to Sell

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHF Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company which focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow (R) System. Its commercial product Aquadex system, is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. CHF Solutions Inc., formerly known as Sunshine Heart Inc., is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Get CHF Solutions alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CHFS. ValuEngine raised shares of CHF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CHF Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

CHFS opened at $8.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95. CHF Solutions has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $38.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.56.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.83) by ($0.25). CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 254.26% and a negative return on equity of 173.61%. The business had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CHF Solutions will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CHF Solutions in the third quarter worth about $73,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CHF Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in shares of CHF Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CHF Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CHF Solutions by 50.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow System, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CHF Solutions (CHFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CHF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.