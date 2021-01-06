Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.44 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to post $11.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanofi’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.66 billion and the lowest is $11.22 billion. Sanofi reported sales of $10.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year sales of $44.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.83 billion to $45.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $45.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.92 billion to $46.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sanofi.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). Sanofi had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sanofi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.43. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNY. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,450,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,072,000 after buying an additional 3,464,099 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,624,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,378,000 after purchasing an additional 468,585 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,774,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,023,000 after purchasing an additional 104,323 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,493,000 after purchasing an additional 66,389 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 16.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,032,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,803,000 after purchasing an additional 148,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

