Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cabaletta Bio Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DSG3-CAART, DSG3/1-CAART, MuSK-CAART and FVIII-CAART which are in clinical stage. Cabaletta Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub cut Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ CABA opened at $12.72 on Monday. Cabaletta Bio has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $19.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $305.98 million, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.75.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 298,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $4,395,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 355.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 22,765 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 458.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

