Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Capital Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Capital Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

CBNK stock opened at $13.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.30. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $43.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.45 million. Equities analysts expect that Capital Bancorp will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 550 shares in the company, valued at $6,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $49,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,961.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capital Bancorp stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Capital Bancorp were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

