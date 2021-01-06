Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) to Hold

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P. is an international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals. Their fleet of product tankers is fully chartered under medium- to long-term time and bareboat charters. With their modern, state-of-the-art fleet and built-in growth through contracted acquisitions of additional vessels and the potential drop-down of optional vessels from the owner of their General Partner, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., they are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth dynamics of the product tanker industry, worldwide, as well as pending regulatory changes. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Capital Product Partners from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Shares of CPLP opened at $8.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.64 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 21.29%. On average, analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Capital Product Partners by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,445,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 369,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

