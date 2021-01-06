ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CDXC. BidaskClub raised shares of ChromaDex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.19.

CDXC opened at $4.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82. The stock has a market cap of $300.29 million, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.52. ChromaDex has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 100.14% and a negative net margin of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChromaDex news, Chairman Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $196,332.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 262,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,651.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 23.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 13.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 528.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

