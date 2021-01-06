Stephens Upgrades ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) to “Overweight”

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $38.00. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub lowered ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

ArcBest stock opened at $44.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.84. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $46.25.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $794.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that ArcBest will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $411,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 540,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,317,000 after acquiring an additional 374,478 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 419,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 351,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ArcBest by 25.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 54,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

