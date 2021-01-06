Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altabancorp is the bank holding company for Altabank(TM), a full-service bank. It provides loans, deposit and cash management services to businesses and individuals principally in Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. Altabancorp is based in AMERICAN FORK, Utah. “

ALTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altabancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of ALTA stock opened at $27.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19. Altabancorp has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $518.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $31.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.27 million. Research analysts expect that Altabancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Brent Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at $558,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $43,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,228 shares of company stock worth $61,200 and have sold 21,500 shares worth $560,555. Corporate insiders own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altabancorp in the third quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Altabancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Altabancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Altabancorp by 7.4% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 44,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Altabancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. 27.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

