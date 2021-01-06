ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $91.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.13% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Get ACM Research alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet downgraded ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $89.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.30 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.50. ACM Research has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $113.87.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ACM Research will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $558,375.00. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $886,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,697,744.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 183,004 shares of company stock worth $14,450,345. Insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in ACM Research during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACM Research (ACMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.