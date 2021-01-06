ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $47.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.07% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Get ATN International alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. National Securities raised ATN International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ATN International from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on ATN International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATN International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNI opened at $45.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.95 million, a P/E ratio of -225.80 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ATN International has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $79.64.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $111.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.49 million. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that ATN International will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in ATN International by 3.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 22,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ATN International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ATN International in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ATN International by 34.9% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in North America, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and India. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATN International (ATNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.