GMS Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GMS)

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 6,028 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,091% compared to the average volume of 506 call options.

GMS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

NYSE:GMS opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. GMS has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $34.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.04.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $812.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GMS will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in GMS by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 132.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in GMS by 4.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GMS during the second quarter worth about $472,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

