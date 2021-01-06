Amplify International Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XBUY) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Amplify International Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XBUY) shot up 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.41 and last traded at $52.38. 6,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 5,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.91.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amplify International Online Retail ETF stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Amplify International Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XBUY) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 3.14% of Amplify International Online Retail ETF worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

