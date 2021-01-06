Phoenix Copper Limited (PXC.L) (LON:PXC) Shares Up 5.1%

Phoenix Copper Limited (PXC.L) (LON:PXC)’s stock price rose 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 42.55 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.54). Approximately 367,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 248,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.52).

The company has a market capitalization of £26.22 million and a P/E ratio of -19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 40.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 35.64.

About Phoenix Copper Limited (PXC.L) (LON:PXC)

Phoenix Copper Limited engages in the exploration and mining activities for precious and base metals primarily in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, lead, tungsten, cobalt, and silver deposits. It owns 80% interest in the Empire Mine property; and interest in the Redcastle and Bighorn properties located in Idaho, the United States.

