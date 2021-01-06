Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) Trading 1.1% Higher

Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) rose 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.65 and last traded at $27.59. Approximately 8,185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 5,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Timothy Plan International ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 62,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.13% of Timothy Plan International ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

