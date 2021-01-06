NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $160.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) has been assigned a $160.00 target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.29% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.85.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $141.23 on Monday. NIKE has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.74. The firm has a market cap of $221.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 431,170 shares of company stock worth $60,235,811 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in NIKE by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,361,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,001,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 13,809 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

